PulteGroup updates selects Q3 & FY guidance amid supply chain disruptions, building products shortages
Sep. 08, 2021 8:03 AM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ahead of upcoming investor conferences, PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) updated closing Q3 and FY21 guidance.
- It expects Q3 closings to increase ~8% Y/Y to 7K homes; for the full year, closings are seen rising ~19% to 21% to between 29,250 and 29,750 homes.
- "We continue to work closely with our suppliers, but shortages for a variety of building products, combined with increased production volumes across the homebuilding industry, are directly impacting our ability to get homes closed to our level of quality over the remainder of 2021," president & CEO Ryan Marshall commented.
- Based on the reduced closing volume and changes in the geographic and buyer mix of homes anticipated to close in the period, Pulte now expects Q3 gross margin to be in the range of 26.4% to 26.6%, and SG&A of 9.9% of home sale revenues.
- The company expects community count at year end to be down 5% to 10% from last year and then gradually expand as 2022 progresses.
- Q3 results are scheduled to be reported on Oct.26.
- Shares trading 4% down premarket