Alector slides as two top executives plan to leave
Sep. 08, 2021 Alector, Inc. (ALEC) By: Dulan Lokuwithana
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) has lost ~2.7% in the pre-market on below average volume after the company announced the departure of its chief operating officer and chief medical officer.
- Per the agreements signed with the executives, Shehnaaz Suliman, the chief operating officer, and Robert Paul, chief medical officer, are leaving the company by the end of the year, Alector said on Tuesday.
- However, both will continue to serve the company until the end of 2021 as advisors during a transition period.
- Sam Jackson, a 15-year veteran in the industry who joined Alector (ALEC) in 2020, has been named the interim chief medical officer.
- Looking ahead, Alector (ALEC) is awaiting the data from an early-stage trial for its Alzheimer’s candidate AL003 in the second half of 2021. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has partnered with biotech in the development of AL003.