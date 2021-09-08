Ensysce Biosciences starts enrollment in early-stage PF614 study

Prescription opioid pain pills spilling out of medicine bottle
Julia Mascardo/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) has enrolled the first cohort of subjects in a clinical study of its next generation opioid PF614.
  • PF614 is designed as an extended-release oxycodone prodrug with trypsin-activated abuse protection (TAAP).
  • The trial is a phase 1b, randomized study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics and safety of multiple-ascending oral doses of PF614.
  • It will also test the food effect and bioavailability/bioequivalence of single oral doses of PF614 relative to OxyContin in healthy adult subjects.
  • Shares up more than 3% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.