Ensysce Biosciences starts enrollment in early-stage PF614 study
Sep. 08, 2021 8:10 AM ETEnsysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC)By: SA News Team
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) has enrolled the first cohort of subjects in a clinical study of its next generation opioid PF614.
- PF614 is designed as an extended-release oxycodone prodrug with trypsin-activated abuse protection (TAAP).
- The trial is a phase 1b, randomized study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics and safety of multiple-ascending oral doses of PF614.
- It will also test the food effect and bioavailability/bioequivalence of single oral doses of PF614 relative to OxyContin in healthy adult subjects.
- Shares up more than 3% premarket.