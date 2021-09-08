Banner Acquisition prices $150M IPO

Sep. 08, 2021 8:11 AM ETBanner Acquisition Corp. Units (BNNRU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • SPAC Banner Acquisition (NASDAQ:BNNRU) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 15M at $10.00/unit, with expected gross proceeds of $150M.
  • Each unit comprises one share of the company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Class A common stock at $11.50/share.
  • Underwriter have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the IPO price less the underwriting discount.
  • The units will begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "BNNRU" from September 8, 2021. The Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "BNNR" and "BNNRW," respectively.
  • Closing date is September 10, 2021.
