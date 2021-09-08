Cypress Development enters into water rights purchase, sale agreement
Sep. 08, 2021
- Cypress Development (OTCQB:CYDVF) has entered into a water rights purchase and sale agreement with Intor Resources Corporation, a wholly owned US subsidiary of Nevada Sunrise Gold, for the purchase of Intor's water rights permit in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
- The permit allows for 1,770 acre-feet of water per year for mining, milling, and domestic use.
- The purchase price for the permit is $3M to be paid in a combination of cash and Cypress common shares, which includes initial non-refundable cash payment of $150K, and a final payment of $2.85M on receipt of all necessary approvals and transfer of the permit to Cypress.
- The closing payment comprises $2M in cash and the issuance of Cypress common shares to the value of $850K.
- The approvals for transfer of the permit is expected during the fourth quarter of 2021.