Siyata Mobile wins purchase order for UR7 smartphone, CP250 communication device

Sep. 08, 2021 8:43 AM ETSiyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) has secured a $400,000 purchase order for UR7 rugged smartphones and CP250 all-in-one tablet-style communication devices from a large-scale distributor in the Middle East.
  • The UR7 device is said to be the first 4G/LTE rugged smartphone in a clamshell form factor. It runs on an Android operating system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, features dedicated PTT and SOS buttons and is IP67 rated.
  • The CP250 is a 4G/LTE, all-in-one tablet-style fleet communications device with built-in camera with DVR functionality, data applications, PoC, navigation and voice calls capability.
  • These devices are targeted mainly at taxis and delivery companies looking to replace their traditional land mobile radios with Push-to-Talk over Cellular solutions.
  • SYTA +2.56% pre-market
