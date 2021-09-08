Siyata Mobile wins purchase order for UR7 smartphone, CP250 communication device
Sep. 08, 2021 8:43 AM ETSiyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) has secured a $400,000 purchase order for UR7 rugged smartphones and CP250 all-in-one tablet-style communication devices from a large-scale distributor in the Middle East.
- The UR7 device is said to be the first 4G/LTE rugged smartphone in a clamshell form factor. It runs on an Android operating system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, features dedicated PTT and SOS buttons and is IP67 rated.
- The CP250 is a 4G/LTE, all-in-one tablet-style fleet communications device with built-in camera with DVR functionality, data applications, PoC, navigation and voice calls capability.
- These devices are targeted mainly at taxis and delivery companies looking to replace their traditional land mobile radios with Push-to-Talk over Cellular solutions.
- SYTA +2.56% pre-market