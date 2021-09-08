Federal Signal to acquire assets of Ground Force Worldwide for $45M cash
Sep. 08, 2021 8:45 AM ETFSSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to acquire substantially all the assets and operations of Ground Force Worldwide for cash consideration of $45M.
- GFW also supports the recurring aftermarket needs of its customers through parts and service offerings.
- Over the last twelve months, GFW generated revenues of approximately $34M, with an EBITDA margin within the company's group target range.
- Company anticipates completing the transaction during the Q4 2021 and expects the acquisition to be accretive in the first year.
- "The acquisition augments our current materials hauling portfolio by adding a range of specialty vehicles that support the extraction of metals, demand for which is expected to benefit from vehicle electrification and other green initiatives. The transaction provides opportunity for long-term value creation through operational improvement and organic growth initiatives, while also providing a platform for further acquisitions in this space. We are thrilled to welcome Ground Force's talented team members to the Federal Signal family."