Federal Signal to acquire assets of Ground Force Worldwide for $45M cash

Sep. 08, 2021

  • Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to acquire substantially all the assets and operations of Ground Force Worldwide for cash consideration of $45M.
  • GFW also supports the recurring aftermarket needs of its customers through parts and service offerings.
  • Over the last twelve months, GFW generated revenues of approximately $34M, with an EBITDA margin within the company's group target range.
  • Company anticipates completing the transaction during the Q4 2021 and expects the acquisition to be accretive in the first year.
  • "The acquisition augments our current materials hauling portfolio by adding a range of specialty vehicles that support the extraction of metals, demand for which is expected to benefit from vehicle electrification and other green initiatives. The transaction provides opportunity for long-term value creation through operational improvement and organic growth initiatives, while also providing a platform for further acquisitions in this space. We are thrilled to welcome Ground Force's talented team members to the Federal Signal family."
