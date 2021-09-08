Overseas Shipholding falls after bidder suspends talks on potential offer
Sep. 08, 2021 8:47 AM ETOverseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Overseas Shipholding (NYSE:OSG) dropped 15% in premarket trading after Saltchuk Holdings disclosed that it has ended discussions on a potential offer for the company.
- "Saltchuk Holdings has notified the Issuer that, in light of continued uncertainty with respect to the pace and trajectory of the global pandemic recovery and its effects on the Issuer’s business and operations, Saltchuk Holdings is suspending discussions with the Issuer regarding a possible acquisition of its outstanding common stock," according to a 13D filing.
- Saltchuk has a 17.4% stake in Overseas Shipholding (OSG).
- Saltchuk Holdings in late June submitted a preliminary-non-binding offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the OSG not already owned by Saltchuk for $3/share.