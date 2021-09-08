Overseas Shipholding falls after bidder suspends talks on potential offer

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background
Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Overseas Shipholding (NYSE:OSG) dropped 15% in premarket trading after Saltchuk Holdings disclosed that it has ended discussions on a potential offer for the company.
  • "Saltchuk Holdings has notified the Issuer that, in light of continued uncertainty with respect to the pace and trajectory of the global pandemic recovery and its effects on the Issuer’s business and operations, Saltchuk Holdings is suspending discussions with the Issuer regarding a possible acquisition of its outstanding common stock," according to a 13D filing.
  • Saltchuk has a 17.4% stake in Overseas Shipholding (OSG).
  • Saltchuk Holdings in late June submitted a preliminary-non-binding offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the OSG not already owned by Saltchuk for $3/share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.