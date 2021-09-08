Aemetis receives building permits for construction of next phase of dairy biogas digesters
Sep. 08, 2021 8:48 AM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Stanislaus County in California issued building permits to Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) for constructing the next phase of dairy biogas digesters in the Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Digester Project which will be connected via private pipeline to the Aemetis ethanol plant near Modesto.
- "We have already built and currently operate two dairy biogas digesters, on-dairy gas upgrading and pressurization facilities, and a four-mile biogas pipeline connecting to our Keyes ethanol plant. The centralized biogas cleanup and utility pipeline interconnection facilities at the Keyes plant are currently under construction for completion in Q4, and we plan to complete the construction of 15 additional dairy biogas digesters during 2022," President of the Aemetis Biogas subsidiary of Aemetis Andy Foster commented.
- The next phase of five dairy digesters is planned for completion in 1Q22, with an additional ten dairy digesters planned for completion by 4Q22; on completion, 17 dairy digesters built and operated by Aemetis are expected to produce ~440K MMBtu annually of renewable natural gas.
- The planned 52 dairies in the Aemetis biogas project are expected to capture 1.4M+ MMBtu of dairy methane.
- Shares trading 2% down premarket