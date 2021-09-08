SharpLink Gaming team up with Minnesota Vikings for mobile gaming experience

Sep. 08, 2021 8:53 AM ETSharpLink Gaming Ltd (SBET)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) announces that the NFL's Minnesota Vikings have again teamed with SharpLink to provide fans with a fantasy-style online game called Pass or Play.
  • For the third consecutive year, Pass or Play challenges fans to create their own team each week and join a group with friends, co-workers or other NFL fans. Participants compete for prizes each week awarded by sponsor Mystic Lake Casino and Hotel and the Minnesota Vikings through the entire regular season.
  • "With more than 60 million Americans actively playing free-to-play fantasy style games and contests online last year, digital gamification of real time sports has become a must-have fan engagement tool by sports media publishers, leagues and teams," noted SharpLink CEO Rob Phythian.
  • Shares are up 0.48% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.