SharpLink Gaming team up with Minnesota Vikings for mobile gaming experience
Sep. 08, 2021 8:53 AM ETSharpLink Gaming Ltd (SBET)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) announces that the NFL's Minnesota Vikings have again teamed with SharpLink to provide fans with a fantasy-style online game called Pass or Play.
- For the third consecutive year, Pass or Play challenges fans to create their own team each week and join a group with friends, co-workers or other NFL fans. Participants compete for prizes each week awarded by sponsor Mystic Lake Casino and Hotel and the Minnesota Vikings through the entire regular season.
- "With more than 60 million Americans actively playing free-to-play fantasy style games and contests online last year, digital gamification of real time sports has become a must-have fan engagement tool by sports media publishers, leagues and teams," noted SharpLink CEO Rob Phythian.
- Shares are up 0.48% PM.