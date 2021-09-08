Belden launches new Mobile Collaboration Center for data center solutions
Sep. 08, 2021 8:50 AM ETBDCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Belden (NYSE:BDC) will officially launch the Mobile Collaboration Center roadshow with an inaugural event on September 15 in Ashburn, VA, with following stops throughout the U.S. in 2021 and 2022.
- The MCC is a hands-on experience where Belden brings a wide range of solutions directly to data center designers, installers, operators and owners.
- It also features an interactive screen with information about up-and-coming Belden solutions, a live-stream connection with the F1 Center of Excellence and a hands-on station where customers can try out fiber FX Fusion splicing and copper REVConnect termination.