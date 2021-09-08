Danimer Scientific wins grant to expand HOSO research
Sep. 08, 2021 8:54 AM ETDanimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is trading higher pre-market on receiving a $400,000 grant from the United Soybean Board to expand its research of high-oleic soybean oil (HOSO) as a feedstock for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) production.
- PHA is a sustainable biopolymer that serves as a biodegradable alternative to traditional plastic. The grant money will support up-scaling of feedstock grown exclusively in the United States.
- The grant marks the continuation of Danimer’s collaboration with the United Soybean Board and comes after the successful completion of a one-year project to develop a practical model for using HOSO as a feedstock in manufacturing Nodax, Danimer’s signature PHA.
- The second year of the project will focus on scaling up the use of HOSO on a commercial level.
- DNMR +2.72% pre-market