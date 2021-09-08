Danimer Scientific wins grant to expand HOSO research

Sep. 08, 2021 8:54 AM ETDanimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is trading higher pre-market on receiving a $400,000 grant from the United Soybean Board to expand its research of high-oleic soybean oil (HOSO) as a feedstock for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) production.
  • PHA is a sustainable biopolymer that serves as a biodegradable alternative to traditional plastic. The grant money will support up-scaling of feedstock grown exclusively in the United States.
  • The grant marks the continuation of Danimer’s collaboration with the United Soybean Board and comes after the successful completion of a one-year project to develop a practical model for using HOSO as a feedstock in manufacturing Nodax, Danimer’s signature PHA.
  • The second year of the project will focus on scaling up the use of HOSO on a commercial level.
  • DNMR +2.72% pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.