Grupo Aeromexico's traffic decline 31.2% in August 2021 vs. August 2019

Sep. 08, 2021 9:00 AM ETGrupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GRPAQ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Grupo Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) reports revenue per kilometers rose 159.9% Y/Y to 2.605B in August. YTD traffic grew 39.4% to 15.66B.
  • Domestic RPKs +80.4% and international RPKs +263.1%.
  • Capacity increased 100.3% Y/Y to 3.354B available seat kilometers. Domestic capacity +70% and international capacity +127.8%.
  • August load factor increased 1,590 bps to 78.3%.
  • Passengers transported grew 138.4% Y/Y to 1.535M.
  • As of December 15 to April 17, 2022, Aeromexico will launch a seasonal service between Cancun and São Paulo with three weekly flights.
  • The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.
