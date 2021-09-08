PayPal stock rises after analysts see Paidy acquisition as a 'solid' move in BNPL
Sep. 08, 2021 9:01 AM ETPYPL, AFTPF, SQ, AFRMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock gains 1.7% in premarket trading after the fintech agreed late Tuesday to acquire Japan's Paidy for $2.7B, bolstering its "Buy Now, Pay Later" business.
- The move shows just how important the BNPL space has become for payment companies, following Square's agreement last month to buy Australia's Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) for $29B in stock.
- Square (NYSE:SQ) stock falls 0.3% in premarket trading. The other major publicly held BNPL player Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) gains 0.8%.
- Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar calls the PayPal acquisition a "solid strategic move." BNPL is important "both as a low-friction payment choice and a stepping-stone to 2-sided payment platform growth," the analyst writes in a note to clients.
- Shirvaikar also said the deal's valuation appears to be in line with recent BNPL transactions, based on gross merchandise volume and user base.
- Mizuho Securities' Dan Dolev is "very upbeat" and sees the potential for growth as ~70% of all purchases in Japan are still cash-based. "Nurturing BNPL while digital commerce habits are being formed can potentially turn Japan into a BNPL-native nation," he writes in a note to clients.
- Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele figures Paidy "could generate ~$75M in 2021 revenue, perhaps more" when using the expected ~$1.5B GMV at a blended 5% rate. The analyst also adds: "We believe PYPL is in a strong position to capture additional market share in this evolving space and is likely a key winner vs. peers both bank and non-bank."
- BTIG analyst Mark Palmer points out that Paidy is already accepted by most e-commerce sites including Amazon, Shopify, and Rakuten. He calculates implied revenue of $65.8M for Paidy, when applying a revenue/GMV yield of 4.39% used in Square's acquisition of Afterpay.
- Based on that figure, PayPal (PYPL) agreed to pay about 41x revenue similar to the 42x revenue that Square agreed to acquire Afterpay for.
- Late last month, Affirm shares soared after signing an agreement with Amazon.