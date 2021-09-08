Petco expands monthly subscription box for dogs across all life stages
Sep. 08, 2021 9:09 AM ETWOOFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) will expand the monthly subscription service-PupBox to offer boxes across four life stages – Puppy, Young Pup, Grown Pup and Senior Pup.
- The expanded offering will begin shipping to customers on September 15, 2021.
- "Over the last two years, PupBox has tripled in size, and today we are excited to boost that momentum by announcing a broadening of our Pupbox assortment to all ages of dogs. This will provide pet parents with curated toys, treats without artificial ingredients and great training, grooming and veterinary offers, all while further strengthening our recurring revenue model – good for pets and good for Petco." said Ron Coughlin, Chairman and CEO.
