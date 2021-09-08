Jupiter Wellness extends multi-year agreement with pro golfer Ernie Els

Sep. 08, 2021 9:15 AM ETJUPWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Developer of skin care therapeutics, sunscreens and treatments, Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) announces a multi-year extension of its endorsement agreement with PGA Golf Legend Ernie Els.
  • The renowned golfer Ernie Els will act as a brand ambassador of the company's unique Suncare products.
  • "We could not have asked for a more perfect fit in terms of finding a partner than Ernie Els to support our suncare line. Ernie Els is a household name that is synonymous with achievement and excellence. Ernie Els is a dynamic athlete, capturing the support and admiration of fans worldwide. We are both honored and humbled that Ernie chose to re-up his support of our products, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship." said CEO Brian John.
