AIM Immunotech submits pre-IND application for mid-stage Ampligen COVID-19 study
Sep. 08, 2021 9:19 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: SA News Team
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) has submitted a Pre-Investigational New Drug application (Pre-IND) to the U.S. FDA for a Phase 2 study of Ampligen as a potential infusion therapy for Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction (PCCD).
- The trial will be a Phase 2, two-arm, randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Ampligen in patients experiencing PCCD.
- Eighty subjects will be randomized 1:1 to receive twice weekly infusions of Ampligen or placebo for a period of 12 weeks.
- "We look forward to reporting additional near-term milestones, as we advance Ampligen as a potential COVID-19 therapy," CEO Thomas Equels said.