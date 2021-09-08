MoneyLion, in business combination with Fusion Acquisition, raises annual guidance

Sep. 08, 2021 9:21 AM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Data-driven, digital financial platform, MoneyLion updated its annual guidance for FY21, FY22, FY23 ahead of its earlier announced business combination with Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE).
  • The revised guidance reflects higher projected user growth, along with the expected revenue contribution of planned product launches this year, including MoneyLion’s new Crypto and Buy Now Pay Later offerings, that are expected to ramp through 2022 and reach full scale in 2023.

  • On closure, the combined company will be named MoneyLion and will be listed on NYSE under the ticker, "ML".
  • FUSE shares trading 0.3% higher premarket
