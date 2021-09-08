Sherwin-Williams lowers Q3 sales guidance citing raw material shortage
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) lowers its Q3 21 guidance to "up or down by a low-single digit percentage over third quarter 2020" from up a mid-to-high single digit percentage.
- Executives previously expected raw material availability to improve after it negatively affected Sherwin-Williams sales by about 3.5% in Q2. "However, persistent and industry-wide raw material availability issues have not improved as anticipated, impacting our ability to fully meet the strong demand," commented CEO John G. Morikis, as the problem is expected to be even worse and negatively impact Q3 by "a high-single digit percentage."
- The company believes it will be able to pass on higher raw material, labor, and transportation costs. Sherwin-Williams will continue price hikes with a 4% surcharge in the Americas effective September 20.
- FY 21 revenue and EPS guidance remains unchanged.
- Shares are down 1.10% pre-market, while peers PPG Industries (PPG -0.6%), Axalta Coating (AXTA -0.4%), H.B. Fuller (FUL -0.7%) and RPM International (RPM -0.7%) are all trending downward after PPG also lowered its Q3 sales guidance over supply chain disruptions.