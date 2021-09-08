Perficient acquires Columbia's Talos Digital to expand its commerce capabilities
Sep. 08, 2021 9:34 AM ETPerficient, Inc. (PRFT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Perficient (PRFT -0.1%) announces acquisition of commerce solution provider Talos Digital which is to expand the company's presence in Latin America with the addition of about 175 skilled professionals.
- The transaction is said to be accretive to Perficient's adjusted earnings per share immediately.
- Based in Colombia, South America, Talos Digital has accounted for ~$10M in annual revenue.
- "We are excited to grow our nearshore delivery capacity, enhance our commerce capabilities, and further expand our presence in Colombia with the acquisition of Talos Digital......Talos brings meaningful SAP Commerce expertise to our portfolio, further enhancing our ability to deliver innovative and engaging customer experience solutions on behalf of our enterprise clients," says Perficient’s Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Davis.
