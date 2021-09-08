General Mills guides revenue and EPS to high end of former forecast after strong sales

General Mills Reports Lower Than Expected Quarterly Earnings
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • General Mills (NYSE:GIS) provides an update to its full-year outlook ahead of its participation at the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.
  • The food company now expects FY22 organic net sales at the higher end of prior guidance of down 1-3% due to better-than-expected sales in the quarter. Adjusted EPS are guided towards the top of flat to down 2%.
  • Costs are increasing, but General Mills says it is being addressed with incremental supplier relationship management and cost efficiency actions.
  • The company's recent pet treats purchase from Tyson Foods is expected to add approximately 2¢ to FY21 EPS.
  • Shares are up 2.27% pre-market.
  • Kraft-Heinz shares are also trading up after the company reaffirmed its guidance and is implementing price hikes.
