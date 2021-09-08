Vinco Ventures pops to new high as merger details build on meme buzz
Sep. 08, 2021 10:00 AM ETVinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Vinco Ventures (BBIG +14.8%) raced to a new high of $12.21 early in today's session before settling back.
- There was some fundamental news for meme traders to latch on to as the company provided a corporate update in a new investor presentation. In a nutshell, Vinco’s B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy is to seek acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and in line with the "Be Big" tactic. BBIG's annual proxy shows a capitalization table with 80,601,673 shares outstanding and $127M in cash vs. the $120M in debt related to the Lomo acquisition.
- BBIG has been consistently on the list of most-discussed stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets and Stocktwits. The relative strength index on BBIG is blazing hot at almost 80.