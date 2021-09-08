Bank of Canada maintains current pace of quantitative easing; rates unchanged
Sep. 08, 2021 10:02 AM ETiShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Bank of Canada continues its current pace of quantitative easing at a target of C$2B per week.
- The central bank also holds its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.25%, with the Bank Rate at 0.5% and the deposit rate at 0.25%.
- It's also maintaining its extraordinary forward guidance on the path for the overnight rate, the BOC said in a statement.
- The bank is keeping its monetary policy highly accommodative. The global economy has solid momentum heading into the third quarter, it said. "However, supply chain disruptions are restraining activity in some sectors and rising cases of COVID-19 in many regions pose a risk to the strength of the global recovery."
- In Q2, Canada's GDP contracted by ~1%, weaker than anticipated in the BOC's July Monetary Policy Report, largely reflecting lower exports, due in part to supply chain disruptions, especially in the auto sector.
- iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EWC) drifts up 0.1% in morning trading. The Canadian dollar slips 0.2% against the U.S. dollar at just under $0.79.
- "The Governing Council judges that the Canadian economy still has considerable excess capacity, and that the recovery continues to require extraordinary monetary policy support. We remain committed to holding the policy interest rate at the effective lower bound until economic slack is absorbed so that the 2% inflation target is sustainably achieved," the statement said. That's expected to happen in H2 2022, according to the bank's July projections.
- In April, the BOC trimmed it target for weekly net purchases of Canadian government bonds to C$3B from C$4B, then tapered to C$2B in July.