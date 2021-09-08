HBO Max moves into Europe Oct. 26 with six-country rollout
- HBO Max (T +0.8%) is set for its European trip. The streaming service will launch in its first countries on the continent Oct. 26.
- As part of a phased global rollout, HBO Max will debut in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra.
- Next year, another 14 territories are planned: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. And still more are ahead in Europe in 2022.
- It will be available to new customers as well as existing customers of HBO España, HBO Nordic and HBO Go.
- HBO Max made its first foray outside the U.S. in June (just after its one-year birthday in the United States), launching in 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean.