Cedar Point owner reports sales above pre-COVID levels, attendance at 85%
Sep. 08, 2021 10:14 AM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)
- Cedar Fair Entertainment (FUN +0.2%) reports that strong attendance and guest spending trends are continuing across its 13 properties through the 2021 Labor Day weekend. Strong initial 2022 season pass sales indicate that demand should remain high, says the company.
- Net revenues for the 10 weeks ended Sept 5, 2021 total $645M, up $3M from the 2019 pre-COVID comparable period, driven by a 25% increase in in-park per capita spending to $62.81. The higher revenue was partially offset by park closures representing 58 fewer operating days during the period. On a same-day basis, attendance is about 85% of 2019 levels.
- Parks are adding more days to their operating calendars as they enter the popular Halloween season.
