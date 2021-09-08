Goldman Sachs initiates Oak Street Health with a buy on ability to scale
Sep. 08, 2021 10:29 AM ETOak Street Health, Inc. (OSH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs has initiated shares of Oak Street Health (OSH +0.2%) with a buy rating and a $76 price target (~47% upside).
- Analyst Jamie Perse says that the company is highly differentiated in the provider landscape by investing upfront in high quality primary care and seeing significant benefits from lower downstream acute care and healthcare costs.
- He adds Oak Street has a 49% sales CAGR through 2025. That growth is being driven by existing center capacity, center additions, and improving economics with traditional Medicare patients.
- Perse notes that a recent stock pull-back has provided a good opportunity to buy shares.