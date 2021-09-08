CooTek surges after return to profitability in second quarter
Sep. 08, 2021 10:32 AM ETCooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CooTek (CTK +25.2%) shares are on the rise after the company reported its Q2 results.
- Net revenues fell 34% Y/Y to $83.2M. The decline was primarily attributed to a decrease in mobile advertising revenues, which fell 35% Y/Y to $82.1M.
- CooTek's portfolio products contributed ~99% of total revenues, with a focus on three main categories: online literature, mobile games and scenario-based content apps
- Average daily active users of the company's portfolio products were 23.5M (-2% Y/Y).
- The mobile internet company returned to profitability in the quarter, generating net income of $0.3M vs. net loss of -$12.4M last quarter and net income of $3.1M during the same period last year.
- Adjusted net income was $1.1M vs. adjusted net loss of $11.1M last quarter, and adjusted net income of $4.5M a year ago.
- The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $39M, compared with $56.1M as of March 31, 2021.
- Robert Cui, CooTek's CFO commented, "As focusing on upgrading our business model, we have been optimizing the balance between our marketing and monetization strategies which resulted in the achievement of group-level profitability in the second quarter of 2021. We will further expand the scale of our product portfolio, improve our user experience and user stickiness and enhance our monetization capabilities. We are confident in delivering a robust and stable long-term growth."