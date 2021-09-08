Sears stock still being swapped by investors looking for a home run
Sep. 08, 2021
- The remnants of Sears Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:SHLDQ) are still being traded with some increased interest in the former department store chain being seen over the last week.
- Sears Holdings is down 7.11% to $0.26 today after zooming up more than 50% during the previous trading session amid a burst of Google searches. Shares of SHLDQ have ranged from $0.09 to $0.79 over the last 52 weeks.
- Why are investors still lurking around with Sears even though it trades on the pink sheets? Some traders see value with the unencumbered assets on the Sears books that could be freed up down the road.