Netflix seen expanding its 'entertainment continuum' with games--Barclay's
Sep. 08, 2021 10:50 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)SONYBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Netflix's (NFLX -0.4%) plans to get into streaming video games has the potential to provide the company with an expansive new outlet for its service, according to an assessment from Barclay's analyst Kannan Venkateshwar.
- In a research note Wednesday, Venkateshwar said that as gaming moves more and more to the cloud, it "is likely to be part of an entertainment continuum that includes everything from live entertainment to traditional movies and TV shows, instead of being a discrete content form."
- When Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) gave its second-quarter results in July, the company said it was in the "early stages" of expanding into games, and that it would include games at no additional cost to subscribers' memberships. The company said it would initially focus on games designed for use on mobile devices.
- Venkateshwar said that Netflix faces "a set of choices" with regards to its move into gaming, and that a partnership with the likes of Sony (NYSE:SONY) would benefit both companies.
- "Sony already has an established relationship with Netflix as a supplier of TV shows and movies, some of which are adaptations of its video gaming franchises," said Venkateshwar, who has an overweight rating and $625-a-share price target on Netflix's stock.
- Earlier Wednesday, J.P. Morgan raised its price target on Netflix to $705 a share due to the company's potential for subscriber growth through the rest of the year.