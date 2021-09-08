Square launches Square Register in Canada for cashless, distant transactions
Sep. 08, 2021 11:32 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)HOOD, LC, PYPLBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Card payment service (NYSE:SQ) introduces Square Register in Canada, giving Canadian sellers a way to operate business digitally from a COVID-safe distance and support customer preferences post-pandemic.
- A newly released Leger survey commissioned by Square shows that 72% of Canadian respondents agree that distanced and cashless buying options help them feel more comfortable when supporting local sellers; 71% of Canadians surveyed say they already, or plan to, spend more locally as Canada recovers from the pandemic.
- Square Register "is the first fully integrated, all-in-one point-of-sale in Canada that offers dedicated seller and buyer-facing screens that can be set up as far as two meters apart, for a safer buying experience, said Thomas Templeton general manager of hardware at Square.
- Still, shares of Square (SQ) drop 3.7% along with other fintechs including PayPal (PYPL -1.4%), LendingClub (LC -3.3%), and Robinhood (HOOD -3.0%).
- Some Canadian businesses of all sizes have already transitioned to Square Register, including Calgary's Village Ice Cream, Toronto's Kensington Brewing Company, and Calgary Sports and Entertainment's McMahon Stadium and Scotiabank Saddledome.
- Previously, (July 20) Square launched Square Banking to support small business cash flows.