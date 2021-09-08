LHC Group inks deal for Brookdale Health Care Services agencies
- LHC Group (LHCG +2.0%) has entered into an agreement to purchase Brookdale Health Care Services agencies from the recently formed home health, hospice and outpatient therapy venture between HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD).
- The acquisition marks LHC Group's initial entry into two new states – Minnesota and New Mexico.
- The agencies, which will continue to operate under their existing brands and locations, include 23 home health locations, 11 hospice, and 13 therapy agencies across 22 states.
- LHC Group expects annualized revenue from the purchase of ~$146M, and added that it will not materially affect the company's 2021 diluted earnings per share.
- It is anticipated that the purchase will be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2021.