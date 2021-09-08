Cadence partners with Samsung Foundry to accelerate 3nm mixed-signal silicon
Sep. 08, 2021 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) collaborates with Samsung Foundry to deliver qualified Mixed-Signal OpenAccess-ready process design kit technology ('PDK') files that support a range of Samsung process technologies from 28FDS to GAA base 3nm.
- The Mixed-Signal OpenAccess-ready PDK improves productivity for mixed-signal designs used in data centers, networking, 5G, mobile, industrial and automotive applications.
- “With this new PDK, customers can leverage the Cadence digital and custom tools and Samsung’s process technologies to achieve improved power, performance, and area and successfully deliver new designs within tight market windows.”