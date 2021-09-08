Dada Nexus falls 6% after reporting Q2 results
Sep. 08, 2021 11:52 AM ETDADABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) reported Q2 adjusted loss of RMB0.58 per share vs. a loss of RMB0.80 per share in last year's quarter.
- The company reported total net revenues of RMB1.47B, up 11.5% Y/Y. Aligning the revenue of Dada Now last-mile delivery services to a comparable basis, revenue growth would have been 81.3% year over year.
- Net revenues generated from JDDJ were RMB881.1M, up 81% Y/Y as GMV increase from 2Q20 was driven by increases in the number of active consumers and average order size.
- Total gross merchandise volume of JDDJ for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was RMB32.3 billion, up 76.7% Y/Y.
- Number of active consumers for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was 51.3M against 32.3M in the prior year period.
- Operations and support costs were RMB1.14B, up 3.3% Y/Y due to an increase in rider cost amid increasing order volume for intra-city delivery services, partially offset by the decrease of rider-related cost incurred by business upgrade of last-mile delivery services.
- Selling and marketing expenses were RMB824.2M, up 113% Y/Y due to (i) growing incentives to JDDJ consumers, (ii) an increase in advertising and marketing expenses amid increase in referral fees paid to staff at retailer stores and third-party promotion service, and (iii) an increase in personnel cost in connection with the Company’s growing business.
- Guidance: The company expects Q3 total revenue to be between RMB1.63 billion and RMB1.68 billion. Q3 total revenue will realize 80% to 86% year-over-year growth on aligning the revenue of Dada Now last-mile delivery services.
- Transcript, Press Release
- Previously (Sept. 07): Dada Nexus reports Q2 results