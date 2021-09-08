ESE Entertainment announces the beginning of the second edition of the official Polish Championship in Digital Motorsports
Sep. 08, 2021 11:57 AM ETESE Entertainment Inc. (ENTEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ESE Entertainment (OTCQB:ENTEF -0.3%) announces the beginning of the second edition of the official Polish Championship in Digital Motorsports – the Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland, which will be featured in the official calendar of Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.
- The Esports Event will take place on the iRacing gaming platform and every round will be broadcast by ELEVEN SPORTS - the broadcaster of Formula 1 races, DTM and certain PGE Ekstraliga matches in Poland.
- The Esports Event will include state-of-the-art production and tier-one commentators and will feature a 24-driver line-up and highlight the new Porsche 911 RSR.
- The path to the Polish Championship in Digital Motorsport starts on September 9.