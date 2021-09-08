Ameresco joins hands with City of Seabrook for smart metering project

Sep. 08, 2021 11:59 AM ETAMRCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment

Ameresco Canada Inc. head office building in Richmond Hill, On, Canada.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Ameresco (AMRC -1.2%) announces partnership with the City of Seabrook, Texas.
  • The renewable energy company was selected to install a comprehensive smart metering infrastructure improvement project that includes the installation of solid-state water meters and an advanced metering infrastructure system.
  • “By helping the City of Seabrook reduce its spending, we can ensure that the city has the resources necessary to reinvest their time and energy back into better serving the surrounding community. It’s been such a pleasure to work with a group that is so committed to fostering a sustainable future for all,” said Bob Georgeoff, executive VP.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.