Ameresco joins hands with City of Seabrook for smart metering project
Sep. 08, 2021 11:59 AM ETAMRCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Ameresco (AMRC -1.2%) announces partnership with the City of Seabrook, Texas.
- The renewable energy company was selected to install a comprehensive smart metering infrastructure improvement project that includes the installation of solid-state water meters and an advanced metering infrastructure system.
- “By helping the City of Seabrook reduce its spending, we can ensure that the city has the resources necessary to reinvest their time and energy back into better serving the surrounding community. It’s been such a pleasure to work with a group that is so committed to fostering a sustainable future for all,” said Bob Georgeoff, executive VP.