Sony to acquire Firesprite, its 14th studio purchase

Sony PlayStation 5 console and games
  • Sony Interactive Entertainment (SONY -0.9%) has a definitive deal to acquire UK-based game studio Firesprite Limited.
  • Terms weren't disclosed.
  • The Liverpool-based studio has a record of developing showcase games for Sony hardware, the company says; Firesprite developed The Playroom and The Playroom VR, each of which highlighted Sony's peripheral technology such as motion sensing, camera interaction and haptic feedback.
  • And most recently Firesprite introduced a unique VR social element with The Persistence, recently updated for the PS5 as The Persistence Enhanced.
  • It's the 14th studio to be integrated into PlayStation Studios.
