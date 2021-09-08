Sony to acquire Firesprite, its 14th studio purchase
Sep. 08, 2021 Sony Group Corporation (SONY) By: Jason Aycock
- Sony Interactive Entertainment (SONY -0.9%) has a definitive deal to acquire UK-based game studio Firesprite Limited.
- Terms weren't disclosed.
- The Liverpool-based studio has a record of developing showcase games for Sony hardware, the company says; Firesprite developed The Playroom and The Playroom VR, each of which highlighted Sony's peripheral technology such as motion sensing, camera interaction and haptic feedback.
- And most recently Firesprite introduced a unique VR social element with The Persistence, recently updated for the PS5 as The Persistence Enhanced.
- It's the 14th studio to be integrated into PlayStation Studios.