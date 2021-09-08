Spectrum Brands sells hardware & home improvement unit for $4.3B

  • Spectrum Brands (SPB +17.4%) announces the sale of its hardware & home improvement segment to ASSA ABLOY for $4.3B in cash, representing a value 14x the segment's expected FY21 adjusted EBITDA. The sale will allow Spectrum to focus on its growing pet care, home & garden, and home and personal care categories.
  • Cash from the sale will first be used to repay debt, and any excess will be invested in organic growth, used to fund complementary acquisitions, and returned to shareholders. As of July 4, 2021, Spectrum had $2.7B of debt outstanding on its balance sheet.
  • "After the closing, we will become a more pure play consumer staples company with higher growth rates and strong margins,“ said Spectrum CEO David Maura.
  • SPB is trading at 92.87, up 17% since the news was announced at midday.
  • In July, Spectrum brands rose after reports that the company was considering the sale of its hardware & home improvement segment.
