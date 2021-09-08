ADM expands pet treat capabilities with majority stake purchases

  • ADM (ADM -0.4%) announces that it will acquire a 75% ownership stake in pet treat companies PetDine, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery and NutraDine (P4 companies) at a $600M valuation. The agreement also includes a put/call option under which ADM could purchase the remaining quarter of the business.
  • Annual global pet food sales, currently at $110B, are expected to be a $140B global market by 2026, and pet treats are an even faster-growing category.
  • ADM will acquire P4's 300,000+ square feet production facilities in Illinois and Colorado. P4 Companies hopes that the food conglomerate's supply chain and platform will help drive synergies between the brands.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Leo Nelissen is bullish on ADM and its ability to deliver shareholder value after the company's strong earnings.
