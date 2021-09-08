Verint Systems Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 08, 2021 1:12 PM ETVerint Systems Inc. (VRNT)By: SA News Team
- Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-60.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $207.96M (-32.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRNT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.