Heico upgraded to Neutral at BofA, 'well-positioned' for market share growth
Sep. 08, 2021 1:19 PM ETHEICO Corporation (HEI), HEI.ABy: SA News Team
- Heico (HEI +1.1%) shares are up after Bank of America Securities upgraded the stock to Neutral, saying that the company is well-positioned for growth post-pandemic as it reports its fourth quarter of sequential growth.
- The aerospace and electronics company has had success in increasing market share after previous downturns. "Heico's value will be enhanced as strained airline finances drive higher demand for the company's cost-saving products and services," writes analyst Ronald J. Epstein.
- In the company's FQ3 earnings call, management said that they haven't faced any Delta variant headwinds yet, but that could change if airlines continue to cut capacity.