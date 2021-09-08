Heico upgraded to Neutral at BofA, 'well-positioned' for market share growth

Aircraft engine detail
Jetlinerimages/E+ via Getty Images

  • Heico (HEI +1.1%) shares are up after Bank of America Securities upgraded the stock to Neutral, saying that the company is well-positioned for growth post-pandemic as it reports its fourth quarter of sequential growth.
  • The aerospace and electronics company has had success in increasing market share after previous downturns. "Heico's value will be enhanced as strained airline finances drive higher demand for the company's cost-saving products and services," writes analyst Ronald J. Epstein.
  • In the company's FQ3 earnings call, management said that they haven't faced any Delta variant headwinds yet, but that could change if airlines continue to cut capacity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.