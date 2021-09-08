Zumiez Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 08, 2021 1:27 PM ETZumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)By: SA News Team
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $279.8M (+11.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ZUMZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.