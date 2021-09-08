Fastenal's August net sales +14.2% Y/Y, daily sales +9% Y/Y
Sep. 08, 2021 1:57 PM ETFastenal Company (FAST)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has released its August 2021 sales report, generating net sales of $531.05M (+14.2% Y/Y) and daily sales of $24.14M (+9.0% Y/Y).
- By geography, daily sales growth in the U.S., Canada/Mexico and Rest of World were +7.2% Y/Y, 18.7% Y/Y and 24.2% Y/Y, respectively.
- By product line, Fastener sales were +18.9% (vs. July +22.3%), while Safety products sales were -3.8% (vs. July -5.4%).
- Manufacturing customers daily sales were +19.7% (vs. July +22.5%), while daily sales to non-residential construction customers were +10.1% (vs. July +9.5%).
- Daily sales to national account customers were +17.0% Y/Y (vs. July +15.0%), while non-national account customers were -1.0% (vs. July +3.0%).