Constellation Brands rallies after pointing to improving trends during investor event

Sep. 08, 2021

Modelo Especial beer in bottles
NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Constellation Brands (STZ +3.7%) is higher after management exuded confidence during a presentation at the Barclays Consumer Staples Conference today. Shares broke to a new four-week high of $217.54 earlier in the session.
  • STZ says it is starting to see some improving trends with its inventory situation and points to robust strong demand for the Mexican beer portfolio.
  • Constellation did not back off its medium-term sales growth algorithm of 7% to 9% and expects that it will be able to fire off some incremental pricing hikes over what has already been planned.
  • Higher pricing has been a broad theme in the food and beverage sector today.
