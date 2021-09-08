SOAC's stock price sinks after PIPE investors shrink participation in DeepGreen SPAC deal (update)
Sep. 08, 2021 3:25 PM ET TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) By: Jerry Kronenberg
- Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) sank more than 15% intraday Wednesday, giving back much of a pop the stock saw a day earlier on word of shareholder approval of its SPAC merger with DeepGreen Metals Inc.
- SOAC fell to as low as $9.82 before partly rebounding to close at $10.96, down 6.2% on the session.
- The pullback erased much of a 16.7% gain that SOAC saw on Tuesday following word that shareholders had approved the special purpose acquisition company’s merger with DeepGreen, which is developing offshore sources of metals for ecofriendly uses like batteries.
- Plans call for Canadian-based DeepGreen to change its name to The Metals Company in the next few days and take over SOAC’s Nasdaq listing.
- SOAC and DeepGreen announced plans in March to merge through a SPAC deal at a $2.9B valuation, with The Metals Company ending up with up to $570M in cash on the books.
- But while the companies announced Tuesday that SOAC shareholders had approved the merger, the firms also disclosed that strategic and institutional investors had scaled back plans to participate in a related $330.3M private investment in public equity (“PIPE”). SOAC and DeepGreen said the private-placement investors had only bought about $110.1M of shares to date.
- SOAC said in a statement that it “intends to continue to seek to enforce the funding obligations of the non-performing investors under the subscription agreements, but there can be no assurances that it will be successful.”
- As a result, the companies expect The Metals Company to only receive some $137.3 million in cash prior to paying transaction fees. That includes the $110.1M in private-placement money, plus another $27.2M from SOAC’s trust accounts following some SPAC shareholders’ redemptions of their shares for cash.
- The two sides agreed to waive a term that had required the deal to provide at least $250M in cash to The Metals Company.
- Despite the lower cash amounts, the firms said that they believe the combined company will nonetheless “have the funding required to reach its previously stated key milestone of permitting to advance commencement of commercial production.”
- The Metals Company aims to extract materials like nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese in an ecofriendly manner from nodules on the deep-sea floor. All four metals play key roles in such green-technology applications as batteries for electric vehicles.
Seeking Alpha contributor Leo Imasuen analyzed the SPAC deal’s prospects in March when the two firms first announced their merger, concluding that the tie-up's $2.9B valuation “is difficult to justify.”