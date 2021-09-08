Cardiff Oncology rises after reporting new data from colorectal cancer trial

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.
JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) has added ~24.4% in the post-market after the company updated data from its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) as second-line therapy in patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
  • As of data cut off July 2, 2021, eight of 19 (42%) patients who received the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of onvansertib 15 mg/m2 and were evaluable for disease response achieved a partial response (PR).
  • 12 of 32 (38%) evaluable patients achieved a PR across all dose levels, and median progression-free survival (mPFS) for all evaluable patients stood at 9.4 months. For RP2D, mPFS has not been reached.
  • Historical data shows that a similar set of patients who received the standard of care chemotherapy, achieved objective response rates (ORR) of 5-13% and mPFS of ~4.5-5.7 months, the company said.
  • The combination of onvansertib and SOC chemotherapy FOLFIRI/bevacizumab was well tolerated with only 10% of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) categorized as grade 3 and 4.

  • The latest update from the early-stage trial for the therapeutic combination builds on the results announced by Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) for the same indication about a year ago at the European Society of Medical Oncology Virtual Congress.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.