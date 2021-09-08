Cardiff Oncology rises after reporting new data from colorectal cancer trial
Sep. 08, 2021 4:20 PM ETCardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) has added ~24.4% in the post-market after the company updated data from its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) as second-line therapy in patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
- As of data cut off July 2, 2021, eight of 19 (42%) patients who received the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of onvansertib 15 mg/m2 and were evaluable for disease response achieved a partial response (PR).
- 12 of 32 (38%) evaluable patients achieved a PR across all dose levels, and median progression-free survival (mPFS) for all evaluable patients stood at 9.4 months. For RP2D, mPFS has not been reached.
- Historical data shows that a similar set of patients who received the standard of care chemotherapy, achieved objective response rates (ORR) of 5-13% and mPFS of ~4.5-5.7 months, the company said.
- The combination of onvansertib and SOC chemotherapy FOLFIRI/bevacizumab was well tolerated with only 10% of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) categorized as grade 3 and 4.
The latest update from the early-stage trial for the therapeutic combination builds on the results announced by Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) for the same indication about a year ago at the European Society of Medical Oncology Virtual Congress.