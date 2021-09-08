Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to raise capital through 12M stock offering

  • Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) trades 1.1% down after hours on announcing its intention to offer 12M shares representing limited liability company interests in a underwritten public offering.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.8M additional shares.
  • Net proceeds to be used for repaying partial amounts outstanding under the senior unsecured bridge term loans that were obtained to finance and pay certain fees and expenses related to the company's purchase (July 28) of 100% of the equity interests in Transtar.
