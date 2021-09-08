Rhythm Pharmaceuticals starts Expanded Access Program for setmelanotide
Sep. 08, 2021 4:28 PM ETRhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)By: SA News Team
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) announces an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for setmelanotide for the treatment of eligible patients in the United States with severe obesity and hyperphagia due to Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS).
- Rhythm expects to submit to the U.S. FDA a supplemental new drug application ((sNDA)) for setmelanotide for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with hunger and obesity due to BBS by the end of September.
- The FDA’s expanded access regulations are designed to facilitate access to an investigational therapy to treat patients who are unable to participate in trials and have serious or immediately life-threatening diseases.