The Beauty Health slumps in trade on $400M senior notes offering

Sep. 08, 2021 4:34 PM ETThe Beauty Health Company (SKIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) trades 5.1% down after hours after announcing its intention to offer $400M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering.
  • Underwriters to grant initial notes purchasers 13-days to purchase up to an additional $60M principal amount of notes.
  • Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on Oct.1, 2026 unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.
  • Net proceeds to be used partially for funding the cost of entering into the capped call transactions; remaining for funding potential future acquisitions, working capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.
