SentinelOne shares dip after Q2 loss fails to top analyst estimates
Sep. 08, 2021 4:38 PM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SentinelOne (NYSE:S) shares are down 2.4% after hours following second-quarter earnings results with a loss per share that didn't beat Wall Street estimates. The report was the company's first earnings print since the June IPO.
- Revenue more than doubled compared to the same quarter last year to $45.8 million, coming in $5.4 million ahead of consensus estimates. The pro forma adjusted loss per share of $0.20 matched consensus.
- “SentinelOne executed extremely well in Q2. Our annualized recurring revenue reached $198 million, with growth accelerating to 127% year-over-year,” says CFO Dave Bernhardt,. “It’s especially encouraging to see the broad based strength of our business, with record customer additions, large customer transactions, and net retention rates.”
- Total customer count grew more than 75% on the year to 5,400 customers as of July 31. Customers with ARR over $100,000 increased 140% to over 345. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate exceeded 125%.
- Adjusted gross margin was 62%, down from the 64% in last year's quarter.
- For the third quarter, the company guides for revenue of $49 million to $50 million, above the $45.71 million consensus, and an adjusted gross margin of 58% to 59%.
- The full-year view includes $188 million to $190 million in revenue and 58% to 60% gross margin.
- SentinelOne was valued at about $11 billion when it went public in June.