  • SentinelOne (NYSE:S) shares are down 2.4% after hours following second-quarter earnings results with a loss per share that didn't beat Wall Street estimates. The report was the company's first earnings print since the June IPO.
  • Revenue more than doubled compared to the same quarter last year to $45.8 million, coming in $5.4 million ahead of consensus estimates. The pro forma adjusted loss per share of $0.20 matched consensus.
  • “SentinelOne executed extremely well in Q2. Our annualized recurring revenue reached $198 million, with growth accelerating to 127% year-over-year,” says CFO Dave Bernhardt,. “It’s especially encouraging to see the broad based strength of our business, with record customer additions, large customer transactions, and net retention rates.”
  • Total customer count grew more than 75% on the year to 5,400 customers as of July 31. Customers with ARR over $100,000 increased 140% to over 345. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate exceeded 125%.
  • Adjusted gross margin was 62%, down from the 64% in last year's quarter.
  • For the third quarter, the company guides for revenue of $49 million to $50 million, above the $45.71 million consensus, and an adjusted gross margin of 58% to 59%.
  • The full-year view includes $188 million to $190 million in revenue and 58% to 60% gross margin.
  • SentinelOne was valued at about $11 billion when it went public in June.
