3D Systems to acquire software company Oqton in $180M deal
Sep. 08, 2021 4:39 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announces an agreement to acquire software company Oqton in a deal valued at $180M.
- Oqton is a leader in the creation of a new breed of intelligent, cloud-based Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) platform.
- With the addition of Oqton, 3D Systems expects the run rate revenue from software to exceed $100M by the end of 2025.
- Oqton will operate as independent organization and solution platform company, ensuring data security and confidentiality for customers, the company said.
- The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.