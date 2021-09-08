3D Systems to acquire software company Oqton in $180M deal

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.
yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announces an agreement to acquire software company Oqton in a deal valued at $180M.
  • Oqton is a leader in the creation of a new breed of intelligent, cloud-based Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) platform.
  • With the addition of Oqton, 3D Systems expects the run rate revenue from software to exceed $100M by the end of 2025.
  • Oqton will operate as independent organization and solution platform company, ensuring data security and confidentiality for customers, the company said.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.